BRISTOL, Va. — The BVU Authority board on Friday agreed to a 20-year extension with the Tennessee Valley Authority to remain its electricity provider.
The 4-0 board vote, with one member absent, followed a brief discussion about the merits and pitfalls of such a long-term agreement. TVA asked for the 20-year commitment — as opposed to its previous 5-year agreements — to help the agency project out long range costs.
In exchange for the commitment, TVA will grant BVU a discount on its base electric rates for the length of the agreement — a savings of $65,000 monthly or $710,000 annually.
“The vast majority of local power companies have already executed this agreement to extend the termination clause for our wholesale power contract to a 20-year term that better aligns TVA’s revenue with their future expenses,” said Chris Hall, BVU’s customer service and contracts manager.
To date, 115 other TVA power providers have already ratified the partnership agreement, which was first proposed in August.
BVU officials anticipate passing the savings onto their customers.
“We plan to present to this board, next month, a local rate adjustment that would pass those savings directly on to our customers,” Hall said. “We want to give the community that benefit. That 3.1 percent wholesale reduction will put us in the ball park of being the cheapest residential electric provider in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We’re excited to see where that comes out.”
TVA doesn’t anticipate raising its base electric rates to providers like BVU for the next 10 years, TVA Customer Service Representative Chris Quillen told the board.
“We’re paying $1 billion less a year in fuel costs from 2013 to now. We’ve got $800 million a year in O&M [operations and maintenance] savings that we’ve achieved,” Quillen said.
The agency is also working to reduce its total capital debt, he said.
“We’ve made base rate increases every year for the last seven years, except for 2020,” Quillen said. “Thanks to the improvement in our [power] generation fleet we’ve been able to offset the base rate increases with fuel cost savings. … We’ve had flat rates — more or less — for the last seven years; our 10-year long-range financial plan doesn’t indicate we’ll need another base rate increase for 10 years, and we’re looking at opportunities to reduce our fuel cost.”
