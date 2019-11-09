BRISTOL, Va. — A woman has died after an apparent suicide and house fire in the city, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
Around 5:17 p.m. Friday, the Bristol Fire Department was dispatched to a possible house fire on Bristol View Road, Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said. Crews from all three stations responded. They could see a large amount of smoke in the area from a few miles away, the chief said.
The first arriving crew reported a single story house with fire and smoke visible. Crews established a water supply from a nearby hydrant and then started laying fire hoses into the house, Armstrong said. A ladder truck and engine assisted with controlling the fire and searching for victims.
Armstrong said one person was removed from the burning structure and transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center.
On Saturday, Police Department Sgt. Steve Crawford said a woman, who he did not identify, had been taken to the hospital.
“She did pass and it appears to be a suicide,” said Crawford, who said the body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.
The fire and death remain under investigation.
