BRISTOL, Tenn. — Shoppers young and old were out in force at The Pinnacle’s stores and restaurants Thursday afternoon.
Nearly 1 1/2 months after Tennessee entered the first phase of Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to reopen the state economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, business is getting back to normal at The Pinnacle. All restaurants have reopened to foot traffic, and the majority of retail and other businesses have as well, including Best Buy and Marquee Cinemas.
“Things have been going pretty good, I can’t complain,” said Elysha Crowder, manager of Surf and Dirt.
The store, one of the few locally owned businesses at the giant retail development off Interstate 81’s Exit 74 in Bristol, Tennessee, reopened in late April. Crowder said business has increased a bit from the numbers in May.
Josh McKee, manager of Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza, said though business has dropped slightly since Virginia started reopening, it’s about back to where it was prior to the pandemic. Until about three weeks ago, he said the vast majority of the business they were doing was still takeout, but the majority of customers are now dining in.
Heather Hill, The Pinnacle’s property manager, said business is great.
“Everybody has handled safety guidelines exceptionally well,” Hill said. “The Pinnacle reopening is terrific for the region.”
Most of those shopping and dining Thursday weren’t wearing facial coverings.
Businesses at the complex employ around 2,000 people, Hill said. The Gap Factory, AT&T, Great Clips and Eddie Bauer are the only stores that aren’t currently open to foot traffic at The Pinnacle, so many employees are back to work.
However, at the Pier 1 Imports store, a large yellow banner and several signs state that the store is going out of business in the near future, everything must go and some items are up to 30% off. The Fort Worth-based chain that sells home accessories, decorations and furniture declared bankruptcy in February after about 58 years of business. In a May news release, Robert Riesbeck, CEO of Pier 1, stated that the business originally intended to find a buyer that would allow operations to continue, but the impact of the pandemic made it difficult to find one.
A closing date has not been publicly set yet for the local store or others across the nation.
