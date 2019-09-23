ABINGDON, Va. — A countywide ban on all outdoor burning was enacted Monday by Washington County officials due to dry conditions.
The ban declares a local emergency in response to “fire hazard conditions that create extreme fire danger,” according to the statement from the county’s Department of Emergency Management.
The ban is effective immediately and “is the result of an extremely dry September and no significant rainfall predicted for weeks.”
National Weather Service records at Tri-Cities Regional Airport show less than 1 inch of rain has fallen through the first three weeks of September. The seven-day forecast includes little mention of any precipitation and daytime high temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to the lower 90s through the weekend.
“Experience has shown that suspending open burning is an effective way of preventing fire escapes and allows a quick-fire agency response, especially as Washington County continues to experience warmer and drier weather,” according to the statement.
“Although all fires cannot be prevented through a burn suspension, their numbers can be significantly reduced. Washington County Department of Emergency Management wants to remind everyone that it is each individual’s responsibility to help prevent fires that destroy lives, property, and our wildland,” the release states.
The ban on burning is applicable to public and private property and will remain in effect until Washington County receives a significant amount of precipitation to reduce the fire danger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.