Events held for and in honor of Sgt. Steve Hinkle:

Feb. 24: Hundreds gathered outside the Sheriff’s Office to pray for Hinkle

Feb. 27: The day after Hinkle died: Zechariah Cartledge, of Florida, ran a mile as part of his national Running for Heroes campaign

March 1: A candlelight vigil was held outside the Sheriff’s Office in honor of Hinkle

April: A memorial sign was placed on the gate of the Yellow Bridge at Bristol Motor Speedway. Hinkle was stationed there when he worked during race events.

May 10: Marsh Regional Blood Center held the Sergeant Steve Hinkle Memorial Blood Drive at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Three hundred people donated enough blood to impact 900 lives.

June 18-20: The Sheriff’s Office’s Sgt. Steve Hinkle Bully Boot Camp was held. The event is held every year, but was renamed to honor Hinkle.

June 24: A portion of U.S. Highway 11W beginning in Bristol, Tennessee and extending to and from the Hawkins County line was named in honor of Hinkle.