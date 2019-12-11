BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The newly formed nonprofit organization, Build a Better Blountville, held a kickoff meeting for the public Wednesday to explain the mission, which is to bring more visitors to town.
The goal is to bring more business to Blountville, said Phil Ketron, president of the organization’s board of directors.
“We want more business in Blountville,” he said. “We want more people in Blountville. We want more dollars spent in Blountville.”
Over the last six months, the board has been brainstorming about the next steps and determined the organization will promote cultural and community events, support beautification efforts, promote local businesses, serve as a venue to connect local businesses and eventually establish a Blountville Chamber of Commerce.
Build a Better Blountville is not to be confused with the ongoing Better Blountville project, which will create a two-lane roundabout, or traffic circle, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 126 and Blountville Bypass and extend sidewalks, Ketron said. It also is not connected to Sullivan County government, isn’t tax-funded and isn’t seeking to incorporate the town.
Around 10 residents and business owners, including five board members, attended the meeting. Ketron handed out a survey that will help the board prioritize efforts by ranking tasks, including beautifying Blountville, building community, business networking, supporting community outreach events and youth development programs, applying for grants, holding special events and creating and supporting historic areas.
The next steps are to develop the nonprofit’s purpose, vision and mission, Ketron said. He asked attendees to help spread the word about Build a Better Blountville.
Board member Ed Bush said the organization will work with the Sullivan County Historical Preservation Association, of which he is chairman, to help support construction of a park behind the Old Deery Inn that will include a playground and pavilion. Opening the Ralph Blizzard Museum in the Anderson Townhouse is also in the works. Both are grant-funded and slated to open by May, Bush said.
“We’ve got to have something for people to visit, so that’s what our goal is,” Bush said. “Working with Build a Better Blountville, we can do more projects for not only the people in the community but businesses and get more things going, more activity to drive business and people to Blountville.”
