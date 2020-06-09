BRISTOL, Va. — A fiscal 2020-21 spending plan that includes eliminating 12 positions from city payroll may be amended after July 1, Mayor Neal Osborne said Tuesday.
The City Council voted 4-1 for first reading on a $51.8 million general fund operating budget that includes about $2 million in cuts from the current year, including laying off five current employees and leaving seven vacant positions unfilled. The plan also includes a $5.8 million solid waste budget and $9.6 million for capital projects.
Proposed cuts include one position from the fire department, two from parks and recreation, the economic development director, the code compliance officer and one administrative assistant.
Changes began after tax revenue streams declined sharply this spring amid state-mandated business shutdowns, rising unemployment and many staying home to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
“It’s by no means the budget I want to vote for, but, if I vote for it on final passage, my commitment is to try and save the public safety job and some of the other jobs that are proposed for elimination,” Osborne said after the meeting. “We don’t have any jobs that are not necessary. There are some tough decisions that have to be made, but I’m committed to trying to save as many as I can.”
Final reading is scheduled for the council’s June 23 meeting. A balanced budget must be approved by June 30.
“It [budget] might be the finished product until July 1 when we could do a supplemental appropriation. I imagine that might be the route we take, but I would be OK with that as long as we have the commitment and the majority of council supports making some appropriation to change the end result,” Osborne said.
In addition, city leaders asked about using the emergency federal CARES Act funding, a total of more than $1.4 milion. City Manager Randy Eads said all uses must directly pertain to COVID-19 expenses and recovery.
Eads called this the “toughest” budget he’s been part of.
“I wasn’t involved much in the spring of 2017 budget, but I was at all those meetings,” Eads said when leaders made significant reductions in city spending. “While that was a tough budget cycle, things needed to be brought in line in 2017. I think council at the time did a good job doing that. This, by far, is probably the toughest budget cycle based on so many uncertainties as we move forward with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Councilman Kevin Wingard said this budget was “in line” given all of the economic challenges the city is facing.
“It only stands to reason that you keep your finances intact and healthy so when something does happen you’re not caught completely off guard,” Wingard said. “We had a great year last year, and that helped sustain us and push us through and get us where we are today. But we’ve got to plan for the future.”
Councilman Kevin Mumpower cast the lone dissenting vote, saying he believes additional cuts should have been made.
“We still don’t understand in this city what it means to burn the furniture to pay the light bill,” Mumpower said. “A lot of what is in this budget is hard work, and it’s good. I was very pleased with the way the estimates were put in, the way the cuts were made, but I was disappointed with the things I saw in there that could be cut also.”
Mumpower opposes certain increases for the sheriff’s department and commonwealth’s attorney. He also renewed his call to dip into the city’s emergency account and for the council to hire a separate city attorney to relieve Eads of continuing to fill both roles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.