BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the first day of its 2020-2021 fiscal year, the Sullivan County Commission’s Budget Committee discussed several possible cuts it could make to the new budget, which is still being finalized. The uncertainties caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying recession dominated the meeting.
“Everything’s an unknown right now,” Larry Bailey, Sullivan County’s accounts and budget director, said of the new fiscal year and what it would bring for the county.
Bailey laid out several potential reductions he’d found, starting with the county’s annual contribution to its self-insurance fund, which he said could safely be reduced by $300,000. He said that capital expenses also seemed like a good possibility.
“If we cut all the capital in half, we could reduce savings by $297,000,” Bailey said. “I’m not necessarily recommending that, but it’s a method that should be considered for reducing overall costs over a one-year period.”
A third possibility was travel: Bailey said he doesn’t think county employees will be doing much of that for the next six months, and based on his calculations, cutting travel expenses in half could save $67,000.
“Travel, to me, just makes sense,” said County Commissioner Colette George, of Kingsport. “Most everywhere we go, everything’s been canceled. I feel that travel could be reduced by 50% without a problem.”
“I don’t want to raise taxes this year,” George added later. “Everybody’s lives have been changed. This is not the year to nickel and dime people.”
Dwight King, a county commissioner from Piney Flats, agreed.
“We’re going to have to cut. There’s no question,” King said. “We need to take a look at funding where we were last year. Then we’re going to have to cut because we’re not getting any new revenue [this year].”
The committee also learned that the Sheriff’s Office could end up with some surplus in its 2019-2020 budget thanks to reductions in the jail’s inmate population during the pandemic.
The jail lowered its inmate population by 310, from 916 to 606 inmates, between January and April this year, according to a study recently published by the University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Service.
Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell said during the meeting that the reduction was due to a combination of judges making some releases and the jail’s new pretrial release program, which was started to reduce jail overcrowding not long before the pandemic reached the region.
“Right now, we’ve got about 130, 140 [defendants] we’re actively doing pretrial monitoring on,” Carswell said. “We’ve had 25 people successfully complete the program so far, and we’ve had about a 62-63% success rate with it.”
Carswell said the jail population is now back up to 725 inmates, “but we’re still actively trying to keep it down.”
“We’ve saved probably $200,000, $300,000 just by having [that] population decrease,” said Frank Horne, the finance director for the Sheriff’s Office.
Horne estimated that his department could wind up spending about $500,000 less than their budget allotted for in the 2019-2020 fiscal year because of those savings, but stressed that that was an estimate, and he did not have the hard numbers yet.
