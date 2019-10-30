BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will hold a Refuse to Be a Victim crime prevention seminar on Dec. 11 from 6-9 p.m.
The program will be held at the Slater Community Center auditorium at 325 McDowell St. and will focus on personal safety and practical crime prevention methods that help community members minimize their chances of being victimized. The seminar offers tips designed to make participants safer at home, in their vehicle, at work and on the internet. It is not a firearms or physical combat self-defense instruction course.
Those interested in attending the three-hour seminar should register at www.bristoltn.org/refuse by Nov. 25. For additional information, contact Lt. Brian Hess at 423-989-3453 or bhess@bristoltn.org.
