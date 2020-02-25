Interim Director

The Bristol Tennessee City Schools website has changed to the director of schools page to say Annette Tudor is the director of schools.

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Prior to the 4:30 p.m. Bristol Tennessee Board of Education meeting, the Bristol Tennessee City Schools website already says that Annette Tudor is the interim director of schools.

No formal announcement has been made about Director of Schools Tom Sisk's employment status with the school system and the board was expected to come to a resolution with Sisk related to his contract at its  special called meeting at 4:30 p.m. today. However, as of 3:45 p.m. the director of schools page on the BTCS website no longer identifies Sisk as the director of school and instead directs to a page that states the interim director of schools is Annette Tudor. She is the school systems supervisor of secondary curriculum and instruction.

Two weeks ago, concerns surfaced about Sisk’s academic credentials and whether his use of the title “doctor” is appropriate. Sisk, who was hired in September, signed his name “Sisk, Ph.D., NCSS” although his resume on file with the school system lists no doctoral degree.

Chris McCarty, attorney for the board of education, could not be immediately reached.

