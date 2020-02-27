BRISTOL, Tenn. - While Tom Sisk was still director of schools for Bristol Tennessee, school system staff filed multiple complaints against him for making racist remarks.
The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education accepted Sisk's resignation at a special called meeting on Tuesday, we was paid more than $76,000 as severance. Sisk had come under scrutiny from the community over the doctorate he got from an unaccredited university.
But several complaints center around comments apparently made in the presence of school system staff. The names of those who filed the complaints were redacted.
According to several internal complaints filed the human resources department of the district, at a meeting on Dec. 18 Sisk said: "We don't have to do it. All we have to do is pay taxes, stay white and die" in reference to whether the school system had to participate in a proposed program for superintendents.
One complaint also states that on Jan. 16, Sisk complained about bids coming in for a project to repair the roof of Tennessee High School, which was budgeted for $95,000. According to the complaint Sisk said: "I'm not paying more than $95,000 for this job. I'll go to Montgomery County (Alabama) and hire a pick-up load of Mexicans bring them back and put them up in a hotel before I pay more..."
Chris McCarty, the board of education's attorney, said the board originally asked the firm he works at, Lewis Thomason, to conduct an investigation into the concerns about Sisk’s doctorate and the internal complaints filed against Sisk. It was put on hold after he was contacted by Sisk’s lawyer early last week about negotiating a buyout. The investigation was not completed and Sisk signed the severance agreement on Feb. 19.
The Bristol Herald Courier filed a records request for the complaints on Feb. 18.
