BRRR organizers, artists already looking ahead to 2020

Before the final notes of the final song echoed off the buildings along State Street and before the last vendor packed away his unsold items from this year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, artists and organizers were already looking forward to next year.
The 19th annual downtown music festival went into the books Sunday afternoon with a third consecutive day of solid attendance, warm temperatures for the final day of summer and no precipitation.
But many were already talking about 2020 and the 20th anniversary festival — 51 weeks away since it moves to Sept. 11-13 to accommodate Bristol Motor Speedway’s fall Monster Energy Cup Series race on the festival’s traditional weekend.
Thousands attended the three-day event that included no precipitation and few logistical problems as acts like Wynonna, Marty Stuart and St. Paul & The Broken Bones attracted massive crowds.
“This has been an amazing festival,” spokeswoman Kim Davis said Sunday afternoon. “Pretty much everything has gone off without a hitch, good attendance, great weather and we’re really excited,” Davis said.
Organizers were already working on next year’s event.
“We’re working with the artists on a fun project for 2020, and it just reminded me how much artists love playing this festival, what an honor it is and what Bristol means to them,” she said. “We are so excited for 2020; 2019 has been incredible, but 2020 is going to be the reunion of all reunions. It’s our 20th anniversary, and we’re kicking off race week with a music festival.”
Music Committee Chairman Brent Treash was also all smiles Sunday afternoon, calling this year’s event “unbelievable.”
“Every year you’re kind of surprised at how the crowds continue to grow at all the different stages. You look at one place and there’s a ton of people there, and you go other places and there’s a ton of people there as well,” Treash said. “It shows the diversity we’re really bringing here — all the different types of music, all types of people. That’s what’s fun. You see kids who came to see the Happy Fits, and then they’re dancing at Mike Farris’ set. That’s what we do this for … so people understand the music started in one place, and it grew to other places and is continuing to grow right now — so we continue to spread the legacy of the Bristol Sessions.”
Scythian rocks State Street
Members of Washington, D.C.-based Americana rockers Scythian paused momentarily late in their Sunday set on the State Street stage with an appeal to the boisterous crowd.
“Go on the festival app, Bristol, and like us and tell them you want us back next year,” Scythian front man Danylo Fedoryka urged them. “We love Bristol.”
And Bristol loves Scythian back. For the band’s third set of the weekend, fans danced, waved their arms and tried to keep time with the tornadic energy emanating from the stage, as Fedoryka, his brother Alex and their bandmates upped the ante with every song.
“We would love to be back for the 20th. That’s a big reunion. Our calendar is always open for Rhythm & Roots. If they’ll have us, we’d love to be back,” Alex Fedoryka said after their set, amid signing autographs and posing for photos with fans.
It concluded the band’s third set of the weekend — the most they’ve ever played in Bristol in a single festival.
“Usually there’s another gig somewhere else, but this time we were here for the whole weekend,” he said. “We were running around between sets catching other bands. We just soaked it up.”
Scythian plans to celebrate its 15th year as a touring band with a new album. Alex Fedoryka said this festival and its rabid fans have played an important role in the band’s success.
“We’ve been coming here since 2007, and we were always encouraged to do our own brand. They said you can play Irish music, you can play Americana, eastern European, gypsy stuff. I love the fact that when we were first starting out, they had that support for us — just do what you guys do — and that’s been a big part of our story,” he said.
Word of Scythian’s highly entertaining yet musically magnificent stage shows quickly spread, and they’ve made multiple appearances here during the past decade.
“You don’t have to work for a crowd like this. They’re just ready to go. They’ve got the music in their DNA, so you don’t have to convince them this is music worth listening to; it’s just lock step from the beginning. I can’t tell you what a treat it is for us,” he said. “When you’re on the road as much as we are, it feels like we’re coming home.”
Fedoryka estimates the band has performed its high energy act at nearly 2,000 shows around the globe in the past 15 years, including 17 shows this month.
“It’s kind of crazy we’ve been around for that long, but we literally could not do it without our audience,” he said. “These folks don’t look for permission from a radio station to like a band. They’re plugged into the music, and that’s huge for us. Otherwise we don’t make a living.”
One aspect that festival fans may not see is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among musicians from disparate genres.
“We have a lot of Americana on our set list from people who inspire us — Jim Lauderdale, Doc Watson. Bluegrass has become a part of our repertoire as Americana because of the bands we look up to, the bands we hang out with backstage. We’ve developed a community back here because so many bands are blowing us away,” Alex Fedoryka said. “A lot of these bands here I’ve never heard of before, and we’re becoming friends backstage. … That’s a big plus for us as musicians. We get to cross pollinate, get ideas from each other. Maybe the people out there don’t see it, but that’s something we love about it.”
Super raffle deemed a success
A new feature at this year’s festival was handing out some $250,000 in prizes to winners of the Birthplace of Country Music’s first Bristol Sessions Super Raffle. The event was designed as a fundraiser for the BCM Museum and more than 4,600 tickets were sold at $100 apiece, Davis said.
The nonprofit agency purchased vehicles from local dealers, vacations, shopping sprees, jewelry, a Martin guitar and a camper, along with handing out many cash prizes.
Davis said the response to the initial event was greater than expected.
“We had a benchmark as a team of where we thought we would go and it exceeded our expectations. We nearly sold out,” Davis said. “That gives us a great base for next year and great momentum. And we’re supporting a lot of local businesses because we’re buying the prizes. It’s a win for the folks who are winning, it’s a win for the folks we’re buying from and it’s a win because we’re raising a lot of money for the museum.”
A complete list of winners is available online at https://bristolsessionssuperraffle.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.