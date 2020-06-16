A British man has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aircraft parts fraud in connection with a company he owns that has a Bristol, Tennessee office.
Richard Paul Harper, 67, will be sentenced in October. He faces up to 10 years in 10 years.
Harper owned and controlled a business known as Apple Helicopter International, with offices in Great Britain and Bristol. At one time, Apple held a license from the Federal Aviation Administration, and was engaged internationally in purchasing, refurbishing, and selling used helicopters and helicopter parts, according to a news release from the U. S Attorney's office.
As part of the written plea agreement, Harper admitted that he obtained a helicopter with significant damage to its underbelly.
Instead of performing necessary, costly repairs, the fuselage of the helicopter was switched with the fuselage of another helicopter that had crashed in New Jersey, and the original data plates were affixed to the fuselage of that helicopter, the release states. This data plate switch caused the true history of the helicopter to be concealed. Harper, with intent to defraud, actively marketed and tried to sell the resulting helicopter with switched data plates to unsuspecting purchasers, the release states.
Prosecutors said Harper attempted to sell the helicopter to an undercover agent posing as an aircraft broker.
“Fraudulent activity of any kind is reprehensible and detrimental, but fraudulent activity of this kind that poses a particular danger to those who fly the aircraft and are on the ground is particularly egregious,” said U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey. “I want to commend our law enforcement partners in this case for bringing the perpetrator of this fraud to justice.”
