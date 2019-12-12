JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee woman in prison on abuse and kidnapping charges in what's been called one of the most heinous cases in Sullivan County's history could be denied parole for 10 years.
Evangeline Combs, and her husband Joseph, took a girl from an Indiana orphanage but never legally adopted her. Esther, who later changed her name to Elsa, testified in February 2000 that the couple hung her with rope, twisted the skin on her arm with pliers until it peeled off and sliced her arm with the lid from a metal can. A forensic examination revealed 410 unique scars on the victim’s body.
Evangeline Combs appeared for her initial parole hearing Thursday by video from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. She's served nearly 21 years of her 65-year sentence on especially aggravated kidnapping and child abuse convictions. Joseph Combs, who was convicted on rape, kidnapping and aggravated abuse charges, died in prison.
Gay Gregson, a member of the Tennessee Department of Corrections parole board, denied her parole and determined she'd be up for review again in 10 years. The other board members will vote to reach a final decision in the next couple of weeks.
