Bristol, Tennessee will host two public workshops led by city staff and a consultant on the art of historic preservation.
The workshops, according to Planning Services Manger Cherith Young, will be the first step in developing design guidelines for the city’s three historic districts. The first session, focused on commercial properties, will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Another session will follow at 6 p.m. geared toward residential buildings. Both sessions will take place in the Ewell L. Easley Municipal Annex conference room.
Phil Thomason of Nashville’s Thomason & Associates will offer his expertise, built from decades of experience in preserving historic sites and buildings. He has assisted dozens of communities with similar projects since 1982. He also worked closely with Bristol in preparing nominations for the National Register of Historic Places and the renovation of the E.W. King building.
More workshops will follow in the coming months to get public input on the design guidelines. The project to revamp the guidelines is supported by the Historic Preservation Fund from the National Park Service, the Department of the Interior and the Tennessee Historical Commission.
For more information, contact Young at 423-989-5518.
