The Mount Rogers Health District is offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Bristol, Virginia and Washington County, Virginia, over the next two weeks.
People who want to receive testing must be prescreened and scheduled for an appointment, according to a news release from the health district.
The Bristol City Health Department will host testing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at its Piedmont Avenue office.
The Washington County Health Department will offer testing at its office on Lee Highway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6.
Those who want to be screened for testing in Bristol can call 276-642-7335, and those seeking testing in Washington County can be screened at 276-676-5604. Appointments are available until all slots are filled, according to the release.
Patients approved for testing will get an appointment time, a testing number and/or an emailed authorization letter, the release states. People who do not have access to email should bring a valid ID to their testing site.
Those who go to a testing site are asked to wear a cloth face covering.
“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community, but because capacity is limited, we will screen for those at highest risk,” said Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District.
“As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.”
As of Monday, the Mount Rogers Health District — which includes Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties and the cities of Bristol and Galax — has reported a total of 66 cases of the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. A total of four deaths — three in Washington County and one in Wythe County — have been reported.
