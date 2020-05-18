SW Va. Brownfields Grant Recipients

» Bristol: $300,000 brownfields assessment grant for target areas in the Bob Morrison Boulevard area and the Fairview Street neighborhood

» Pulaski: $300,000 brownfields assessment grant focused on the Midtown and Hospital Hill areas

» Saltville Industrial Development Authority: $250,000 brownfields cleanup grant to clean up the former Saltville Town Shop

» The Nature Conservancy: $208,000 brownfields cleanup grant for the former Russell Sawmill Tract near Jonesville

