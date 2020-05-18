BRISTOL, Va. — Two vacant former industrial areas in Bristol, Virginia will be further studied for redevelopment thanks to a $300,000 brownfields assessment grant the city was recently awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Earlier this month, the federal agency announced about $1.7 million in grant funding for six Virginia projects that will assess or clean up brownfields, which are properties where the presence of hazardous substances, pollutants and contaminants — or the potential presence of them — poses a challenge to future reuse of the land.
Bristol is one of four Southwest Virginia communities to receive funds, and this is the city’s first EPA brownfields grant.
The city’s grant will be used for environmental site assessments, cleanup planning efforts, community engagement and developing visions for redevelopment focused on two main target areas: the Fairview Street Neighborhood and Bob Morrison Boulevard area, to the east and west of downtown, respectively.
The grant specifically prioritizes planning activities at the former site of the Bristol Lingerie Factory off Morrison Boulevard and the Tenneva property along Fairview Street.
The lingerie factory — also once known as the High Rock Knitting Mill — was constructed in 1924, but it was shuttered in the 1990s and went unused until it was torn down in 2014 for construction materials. The 10-acre site is now empty, but former textile operations have created concerns about potential pollution with heavy metals and a number of other contaminants in soils, sediments and groundwater, according to the city’s application for the grant.
Meanwhile, the 19-acre Tenneva property has also been vacant for more than 20 years. The Columbia Paper Mill once operated on the eastern side of the property and the Twin City Iron and Metal Co. on the western portion. The city’s grant application notes that previous assessments identified contaminants in the soil and some cleanup actions have taken place, but “contaminant concentrations above industrial screening levels are believed to remain.”
A survey of the remaining brick structure on the site found asbestos-containing materials and lead-based paint, according to the application.
The city said that further assessment and cleanup planning are essential to ensuring the site could be safely redeveloped.
Implementing the efforts associated with the grant is expected to take place over a three-year period starting in October, according to the application.
Cardno, an international firm with an office in Ashland, Virginia, has been hired to help implement various parts of the grant project, according to City Planner Sally Morgan.
She wrote in an email that the EPA provided a “community-wide” assessment grant, so the city hopes to be able to consider other sites depending on available funding.
“It’s a big opportunity for Bristol because we have very little undeveloped land,” Mayor Neal Osborne said about the grant during a virtual roundtable last week with local, state and federal officials. “We don’t have the ability to annex, so this will help us get these vacant places ready. They’re underutilized — we’ll be able to get them prepared for private investment because that’s what we need to do.”
Redevelopment near Bob Morrison Boulevard could be eligible for tax benefits because the area falls within a low-income census tract that’s a federally designated opportunity zone.
Additionally, both sites are in a state-recognized enterprise zone, which mean they are eligible for real property investment grants and job creation grants, according to the city’s application.
“Brownfields funding can be an important stimulus for economic development and community revitalization,” EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio said on last week’s call.
Bristol, Virginia’s 2017 Comprehensive Plan — a document that guides future growth and development in the city — includes a section specifically tailored to the Bob Morrison Boulevard area. That “subarea plan” envisions the former lingerie factory property as part of an “employment hub” with light industrial, office and business park uses.
A similar section doesn’t exist for the Fairview Street neighborhood, but the city plans to develop an “area-wide plan” for revitalization as part of the grant project. The Tenneva property has a “flex” designation in the city’s Comprehensive Plan, meaning a variety of redevelopment proposals could be acceptable for the site.
Potential uses for the Tenneva property described in the city’s grant application include mixed-use development with multifamily residential units and office and retail space. Contamination could constrain some uses, so the city noted that a solar farm has also been discussed as part of reviving the property.
Still, these sites have gone unused for years, and a number of factors come into play when it comes to developing and implementing new uses, including the cooperation of private property owners, support from neighbors and the cleanup of contamination.
“Our plan is to have a large amount of community engagement from our residents as we go through the redevelopment plans,” Osborne said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.