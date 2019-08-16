BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia, was chosen to receive $7,113 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs run by nonprofit or governmental entities.
The grant is from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, according to a news release.
Under the program, funds are sent to communities in need who meet certain qualifications determined by a national board chaired by FEMA. A local board in the selected communities then distributes the funds to nonprofits and governmental entities that provide emergency food and shelter programs.
Lori Bradley, director of community outreach for United Way of Bristol, said the local board for Bristol includes representatives from United Way, the Salvation Army, Girls Inc. and the Catholic Church.
Under the terms of the grant, local organizations chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or part of a government entity; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying organizations are urged to apply.
Applications are available at the United Way of Bristol office at 315 Eighth St., Bristol, Tennessee. The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 31.
For more information, contact Lorie Bradley at 423-968-4912.