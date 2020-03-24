BRISTOL, Va. — City officials approved an electronic meeting policy for emergency situations Tuesday and canceled all public meetings for the next month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council voted 4-0, with one member absent, to allow up to two council members to call into a meeting where a quorum is present — at City Hall or another designated location — if emergency conditions prevent all five council members from being together in the same place.
The measure follows state law, which requires a public body to establish a quorum in one spot prior to conducting public business, City Manager Randy Eads said.
“I think the kind of emergency that this would contemplate would be a flood or a tornado where we would be lucky to have cell service,” Vice Mayor Bill Hartley said.
Mayor Neal Osborne said it was important the council all be together to conduct regular city business, and this should only apply to extenuating circumstances.
“In my opinion, this should have been established a long time ago,” Councilman Kevin Wingard said. “I would be totally opposed if councilmen tried to call in under normal circumstances because that opens the window for that to be abused.”
The council also approved a temporary change to the purchasing policy to allow the city manager or CFO to approve expenditures greater than $5,000 without additional approval in light of the COVID-19 situation. This revision expires April 30.
“We did this for a reason; in case either Mr. Eads or myself were not able to be here for 14 days due to something totally beyond our control ... the city continues to operate,” CFO Tamrya Spradlin said.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends a 14-day quarantine for anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.
In response to a question, Eads said he would notify council members by email about any large expense incurred during that period, and he plans to review the full list at the council’s next regular meeting.
All city employees are currently working, but that could change in response to health concerns, Eads said.
“The situation at the moment is: When do we start making decisions on nonessential employees, and should we send them home to keep them as safe as possible?” Eads told the council.
The mayor announced the regularly scheduled April 14 council meeting, a March 28 budget workshop and an April 7 called meeting have been canceled in response to concerns over the coronavirus. A decision about the regular April 28 meeting will be made at a later time.
In addition, the Bristol Virginia Planning Commission and Industrial Development Authority will not meet again until after April 30.
The council was originally expected to complete its work on the fiscal 2020-21 budget by the second May meeting, but that schedule is now extended given uncertainty surrounding the virus.
