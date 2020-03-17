BRISTOL, Va. — “White milk or chocolate milk?”
That was the first question school nutrition worker Amber Porter asked when Christopher Crouse, a first-grade student at Washington-Lee Elementary, walked up to the blue canopy tent outside his school Tuesday morning.
Although Virginia’s public schools are closed until at least March 27 in a statewide effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Bristol Virginia Public Schools kicked off an effort Tuesday to provide free breakfast and lunch to students while classes are out of session. The school district is distributing meals at elementary schools, apartment communities and nonprofits.
For breakfast Tuesday, Christopher was one of several students who received a bag with cereal, crackers, fruit juice and milk.
He selected white milk and was excited about his bowl of Lucky Charms, which is one of his favorite cereals. He left with his grandmother, Lisa Combs, who held a black and red umbrella over their heads in the drizzling rain.
Combs said she walks her grandson to school every morning from their nearby home, and they planned to return later in the day for lunch, which school staff said would include a sandwich, fruit and a vegetable.
“He’s a happy child,” Combs said while her grandson talked about his classroom and playing with toys.
The grandmother said her initial reaction to the closings was she didn’t like her grandson missing school, but she said she loves Washington-Lee and its teachers.
Combs and her grandson were the only people who walked up for a meal during the first 45 minutes that breakfast was served. It was raining, so most families drove up to the sidewalk, and school staff took the meals to the vehicles.
“Our main concern is to feed the kids that may not have a meal at home,” said Rena McClellan, a school nutrition manager who usually works at Virginia Middle School.
“And take some of the stress off of the moms that may not be working right now and worrying about where their kids’ next meal is coming from,” added Porter, who also works at the middle school when the district is on its normal schedule.
Many students depend on their schools for breakfast and lunch throughout the week, and the coronavirus closings threaten to disrupt that routine.
Bristol, Virginia schools launched their efforts Tuesday to keep children fed.
Public schools in Washington County, Virginia, have a similar initiative, offering combined breakfast and lunch in a drive-thru fashion at each of its schools to all of its students. Meals can be picked up on weekdays between 10 and 11 a.m. Families without transportation should contact their school.
Bristol Tennessee City Schools and Sullivan County Schools will also be closed through March 27. The Bristol, Tennessee district plans to offer a meal program starting Monday, but the details are still being finalized.
Sullivan County Schools have not announced any specific initiatives, but a meal service location survey is available on the district’s website.
Porter, who also has three young kids, said the coronavirus is “scary,” and it can be stressful for working parents who’ve now had to arrange child care for students who are normally in school.
“I have to work, I have to provide for my kids,” she said.
Tyrone Foster, a Bristol Virginia School Board member, stopped by the Washington-Lee site Tuesday morning.
He said it’s important to take care of students, as well as staff like hourly employees.
“It’s been a burden on everybody, some more than others,” he said about the closings and changes amid coronavirus concerns.
“But we will adapt, we will overcome,” Porter said.
Another car with children in the back seat soon drove up, and Porter walked up to the window.
“Hello, how are you?” she asked. “White or chocolate?”
She grabbed the meals and five chocolate milks.
Foster also greeted the family.
“You know that chocolate milk comes from a chocolate cow, don’t you?” he said.
