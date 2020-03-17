School Meal Pickup

Bristol Virginia Public Schools students can pick up free breakfasts and lunches at the following sites on weekdays while schools are closed through March 27:

» Highland View Elementary

» Stonewall Jackson Elementary

» Van Pelt Elementary

» Washington-Lee Elementary

» Eastridge Apartments

» Harbor Landing Apartments

» Springdale Apartments

» The Boys and Girls Club

» Girls Inc.

Breakfast is served at 10 a.m. and lunch at 2 p.m.

Bristol, Virginia students can pick up meals from any site regardless of which school they attend in the school division. A student has to be present in order to obtain the meal.

Families that cannot make it to these locations should contact Superintendent Keith Perrigan at kperrigan@bvps.org or (276) 821-5605.