RICHMOND — Bristol Virginia Public Schools was among six divisions statewide to receive farm-to-school grants, the state Department of Education announced Wednesday.

More than $133,000 was awarded Wednesday, according to a written statement. The funds will support efforts to incorporate locally grown and raised foods into school nutrition programs and connect students to agriculture through hands-on learning and career exploration. The projects will include teams comprising students, educators and community partners to ensure long-term sustainability.

Bristol will receive $25,000 to expand fruit and vegetable gardens at four schools and support professional development for teachers and school garden teams, according to the statement.

Buchanan County Public Schools will also receive $25,000 to purchase greenhouses for four schools. Students will grow fruits and vegetables for use in school nutrition programs and after-school cooking clubs.

Wythe County Public Schools will get $25,000 to support development of a hydroponic system at Fort Chiswell High to grow lettuce for school nutrition programs at the school and Fort Chiswell Middle School. Grant will also support construction of raised-bed gardens at three elementary schools to grow food for division school nutrition programs.

Other grants went to Cumberland County, Rappahannock County and Richmond Public Schools.

