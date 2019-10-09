RICHMOND — Bristol Virginia Public Schools was among six divisions statewide to receive farm-to-school grants, the state Department of Education announced Wednesday.
More than $133,000 was awarded Wednesday, according to a written statement. The funds will support efforts to incorporate locally grown and raised foods into school nutrition programs and connect students to agriculture through hands-on learning and career exploration. The projects will include teams comprising students, educators and community partners to ensure long-term sustainability.
Bristol will receive $25,000 to expand fruit and vegetable gardens at four schools and support professional development for teachers and school garden teams, according to the statement.
Buchanan County Public Schools will also receive $25,000 to purchase greenhouses for four schools. Students will grow fruits and vegetables for use in school nutrition programs and after-school cooking clubs.
Wythe County Public Schools will get $25,000 to support development of a hydroponic system at Fort Chiswell High to grow lettuce for school nutrition programs at the school and Fort Chiswell Middle School. Grant will also support construction of raised-bed gardens at three elementary schools to grow food for division school nutrition programs.
Other grants went to Cumberland County, Rappahannock County and Richmond Public Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.