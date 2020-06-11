BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia schools may not have students in classrooms to start the academic year under new state guidelines, but Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Wednesday he plans to seek flexibility in scheduling.
Perrigan notified school employees Wednesday of the initial plans developed in the wake of new guidelines announced Tuesday by Gov. Ralph Northam and state Superintendent James Lane, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Guidelines call for social distancing in classrooms, limitations on the numbers of students on buses and in common areas and require all divisions to submit reopening plans to the state.
“We are planning to be prepared to provide remote instruction for the entire first nine weeks of school by Aug. 20,” Perrigan said in an email to all school faculty and staff. “The biggest difference between our remote learning plan in the fall versus how we ended in the spring is that all student work will be graded, so student participation will be extremely important.”
An operating plan is currently being developed, and school officials hope to provide a draft version July 24 to allow for public input and to allow families to finalize child-care needs.
Northam ordered schools closed in March to reduce the likelihood of community spread, but city teachers continued working with students through online learning and other means. However, all academic grading and testing stopped.
On Monday, the city School Board voiced support for resuming classes with all students in school. State guidelines issued Tuesday have no fixed timeline but apply to all school systems statewide, regardless of the volume of cases in a given area.
“His [governor] plan is the same for localities that have had, and continue to have, community spread of COVID-19 as it is for localities that have yet to have a single confirmed case,” Perrigan wrote. “It is my intent to plan to open schools per the governor's recommendation. However, I also intend to request that flexibility be granted to divisions who have had minimal impact from COVID-19. If our health metrics continue as they are now it would be our preference to serve every student in our buildings every day if we can do it in a safe and healthy way.”
The city has no active cases and reported just four cases since the pandemic began, according to the state Health Department. Some counties, including Dickenson and Bland, reported no cases, and most rural areas have low numbers compared to large concentrations of cases in urban areas like Northern Virginia and Richmond.
The division plans to build on the online platforms used in April and May to offer instruction.
“Our teachers are hard at work, as we speak, building innovative, creative and engaging coursework and learning opportunities for our students return,” Perrigan wrote. “We will continue to ensure that students have access to the internet and to an age-appropriate device. By planning in this way, we will be prepared to begin school normally, remotely, or in a hybrid manner.”
With social distancing requirements, Perrigan said opening schools might mean only 25% to 50% of students could be in classrooms at a given time, with the remainder receiving lessons via the internet. And normally full buses would likely be limited to carrying only a few students at a time. Traditional group settings like meals and recess would also have to be addressed.
“We understand how challenging, if not impossible, this would be for our students, families, teachers and community. That is why we are requesting additional flexibility from the governor,” according to Perrigan.
