BRISTOL, Va. — Nearly 50 Bristol, Virginia educators participated in a Monday planning session to deliver educational materials to students while schools are closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally, Monday’s two-hour session was to craft plans to deliver remote instruction via the internet, if needed. But Gov. Ralph Northam’s March 13 decision to close all schools statewide for two weeks prompted division officials to make some changes.
“Our plan was to get this together and continue with instruction. That has evolved over the last five days or so. Our plan now is to get resources to kids to make sure the learning they’ve gained up until this point in the year is not completely lost as we are on break for two weeks or longer,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.
Plans include delivering materials either online or taking packets of information to students whose homes don’t have internet access.
“We’re not going to continue with instruction if all students aren’t able to continue with instruction. That’s one of the biggest concerns,” he said.
Certain instruction will continue online, including Governor’s School and dual enrollment online classes from Virginia Highlands Community College, Perrigan said, but overall new instruction is on hold.
Ronnie Collins, Virginia High’s principal, said the state-mandated closing shifts the focus to preparing for state Standards of Learning tests.
“It’s really taken the pressure off from teachers coming up with a way to teach new material without being with the student,” Collins said. “At this point of the year, there’s probably not a lot of new material you’ll be looking at for SOL tests. … We’re working with staff to make sure — whether its packets or websites — to make sure students have access to the curriculum so they can review for those SOL tests.”
Plans call for teachers to gather in small groups Wednesday to finalize what materials will be sent to students.
Perrigan said state officials haven’t given any indication whether classes can resume after two weeks or how a longer closing could impact schedules and state SOL exams, some of which were to occur this week.
“Superintendents have been talking about this. At this point, we just don’t see how SOL tests can be implemented with fidelity with the closure — whether it’s two weeks or four weeks or whatever,” Perrigan said. “If we’re going to do what is best for kids — and do what makes sense — working toward end-of-course testing doesn’t seem like we’d be doing what is best for kids.”
Virginia schools are currently scheduled to resume March 27. Presently, city students are to be back in class the week of March 30, and spring break is scheduled April 6-10.
On Monday, there were 51 confirmed and presumptive cases in Virginia but none within about 250 miles. The nearest reported Virginia cases were one individual in Prince Edward County and another individual case in Harrisonburg.
Centers for Disease Control guidelines for extended school closings include a confirmed case of a student or staff member, an increase in unexplained absences and evidence the disease has spread in the community.
“If you look at the [current] CDC [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines for closing schools, Southwest Virginia schools don’t meet those criteria,” Perrigan said.
