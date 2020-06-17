BRISTOL, Va. — A new scholarship program is aimed at making the Bristol, Virginia school division’s teaching staff more racially diverse, city Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.
Last week, the city School Board unanimously approved a draft agreement with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise for a new program to help minority students attain a degree and teaching certification, then hire them to work in city schools.
“We have had very few minority applicants for our school division, and that’s something that we can’t control — until now,” Perrigan told the board. “We are going to actively recruit to make sure that we have a teaching staff that looks more like our student body. UVa-Wise is going to be our first partner. I think there is the potential to have other partnerships with other colleges.”
Under the agreement, UVa-Wise will provide a $5,000 annual reduction in tuition for any qualified Bristol, Virginia high school minority graduate who enrolls in a four-year program to attain teaching certification. The discount is in addition to any scholarships or other financial aid the student may receive.
“This is a great opportunity,” board Chairman Steve Fletcher said.
The program is the first of its kind for UVa-Wise, according to Andrew Cox, chairman of the college’s education department.
“The partnership between Bristol Virginia public schools and UVa-Wise will address teacher shortages, enhance the diversity of teaching faculty and will encourage diverse students to seek careers in education,” Cox wrote in an email. “Our region continues to grow and change both in diversity and economic development. This is another wonderful opportunity for the college to support diversity in the classroom and to make the dream of a college degree a reality.”
The college is also partnering with the division on student teaching placements, grants, professional development and training for teachers to host UVa-Wise students during their teaching internships, according to Cox.
In addition to providing a job after graduation, the division agrees to help defray student loans and will provide up to $200 per month and a total up to $10,000. Graduates must show proof the money goes toward student loans, under terms of the agreement.
“We will hire them [and] pay for the costs for them to take their [teaching certification] tests. Sometimes, taking the Praxis test is a barrier for students, so we will pay for them to take each test they have to take up to two times and then help them repay their student loans up to $10,000,” Perrigan said. “When you spread that out over time, that is a very small investment on our part, but I think the dividends will be very beneficial to our school division.”
The tests cost approximately $100 each and up to four are required, Perrigan said.
“This can be a huge opportunity for some of our students to not only become teachers but then to have an impact on other students in our classrooms,” Perrigan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.