BRISTOL, Va. — After a spike in absences of students, teachers and staff due to illness, Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed today for a deep cleaning.
“We will use this time to deep clean and sanitize our facilities and buses,” BVPS Superintendent Keith Perrigan wrote Thursday on Twitter.
High absence rates exceeding 20% for both students and staff at Stonewall Jackson Elementary School on Thursday led to the decision, Perrigan told the Bristol Herald Courier. He said absence rates are often in the range of 5% to 9%.
A shortage of substitute teachers further compounded the challenge of handling staff absences, he added.
“Really, it’s not one particular illness,” he said.
Districtwide, he said people have reported flu, strep, common colds and stomach bugs.
Taking Friday off will allow for extra cleaning, help slow the spread of germs and give people a day to focus on being healthy, Perrigan said.
Deep cleaning procedures include more heavy-duty sanitizing supplies and a particular focus on highly touched areas like stair handrails, door knobs and water fountain buttons. Perrigan said overtime has been approved for custodial staff in case cleaning efforts extend into the weekend.
Schools had already stepped up some of their disinfecting efforts last semester, Perrigan said.
“We started well before Christmas with the high-touch sanitation, the extra cleaning, cleaning our buses — we’ve been doing that already, and I think that’s been one of the reasons our attendance rates have held pretty steady up to this point,” he said.
This isn’t the first time the city school system has canceled classes to disinfect schools, but this is the first such closing this school year.
Although school officials prefer high attendance rates, Perrigan said he encourages parents to err on the side of caution and keep children home from school if they are sick.
“We want all of our students to be as healthy as they can be,” he said.
Across the state line, Bristol Tennessee City Schools are seeing slightly below average attendance, but district spokeswoman Rebecca Craddock said school officials haven’t seen anything unusual for this time of year.
“We are seeing the typical respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses,” she wrote in an email Thursday. “There’s nothing in particular that stands out among our school nurses.”
