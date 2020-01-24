Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...SOME OF THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS AND FOOTHILLS OF WISE, RUSSELL, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&