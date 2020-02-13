Bristol Virginia School Superintendent Keith Perrigan urged state lawmakers to fulfill their campaign promises and provide additional funding for schools during a Richmond news conference.
Perrigan, who also serves as president of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools in Virginia, was among several speakers, including other superintendents and lawmakers Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, and Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg.
Lawmakers are scheduled to work on Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed biennial budget next week.
Perrigan praised efforts to increase the At-Risk Add-On that provides additional funding for school divisions with large populations of children living at or below the poverty level.
“The Coalition of Small and Rural Schools challenges the 2020 legislature to live up to their campaign promises of prioritizing public education and fund our schools. We hope that you will exceed the governor’s recommended budget and suggest that approving anything less than his budget is nothing short of malfeasance,” Perrigan said.
He urged legislators to take four actions:
» Reinstate enrollment loss funding to offset divisions losing state per-pupil funding when students move away.
» Provide state funding for school construction and renovation. The state provided at least $70 million in annual grants prior to the recession of 2009-10.
» Support increasing the At-Risk Add On through one of two proposed methods.
» Increase teacher pay, increase the number of counselors in schools and remove the cap on support staff funding.
Perrigan said Virginia ranks 40th nationally in state per-pupil funding.
“Total per-pupil spending varies widely across Virginia, from $9,000 in some rural districts to $20,000 in some affluent districts. Despite the high-end outliers, the statewide average in per-pupil spending trails the national average by about $2,100 per student,” Perrigan said.
On average, Virginia teacher pay is more than $9,000 below the national average, which ranks 35th out of 50 states.
“In Southwest Virginia particularly, we’ve been constantly asked to do more with less,” Pillion said. “Despite the fact we have less our students and teachers outperformed their peers across the state and many of our divisions rank at the top of that list. It’s time for us to step up and bring parity to public education. The return on investment is better when we do for all Virginians despite their ZIP code.”
