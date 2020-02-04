BRISTOL, Va. — The city School Board voted Monday to indefinitely extend the deadline of its agreement to construct a new elementary school, pending the findings of the city manager.
The board voted 4-0, with member Randy White abstaining, to make changes to its comprehensive agreement with J.A. Street to construct a new elementary school on land adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary. The changes keep that plan, which seeks to fund the school through a long-term lease under the Virginia Public-Private Education and Infrastructure Act, but it also gives the city time to explore other funding options and a possible other site, according to Superintendent Keith Perrigan.
The City Council voted 3-2 on Dec. 10 for the board to pursue building the new school and directed City Manager Randy Eads to explore other potential funding sources beyond the PPEA agreement.
A January memo to Eads from Davenport and Co., the city’s financial advisers, recommends the city use its Industrial Development Authority as the conduit for that funding. The city doesn’t have the capacity to take on some $20 million in bond debt that is traditionally used for those types of projects.
“I felt like we were getting closer to the finish line, but a few things have changed,” board Chairman Steve Fletcher said after the lengthy meeting. “If there are more financially sensible solutions to financing the school — and if there is the possibility of a more centrally located property — then I think it does make sense to take a breather, and let’s see what happens.”
Fletcher said the board believes the PPEA process is a “good process” and a viable way to construct the school.
The Davenport memo said a PPEA lease would be an “unprecedented” use of the funding in Virginia.
“We don’t want to lose that, and, if we delay without putting an extension on our comprehensive agreement, then we risk losing that [agreement],” Fletcher said.
Responding to complaints about the location of the Van Pelt site, the School Board and City Council spent much of last year discussing potential “central” locations. However, the board ultimately voted its support for the Van Pelt site, which is near the city’s eastern corporate limits near Interstate 81’s Exit 7.
Perrigan declined to say where a “potential” alternative site might be but confirmed that it was not a site that has not been discussed previously.
White said he wanted more time to review the changes, which were just finalized Monday afternoon by the board’s PPEA attorney.
Perrigan urged the board to approve extending the deadline, even though it could mean any new school wouldn’t open until August 2022, not 2021 as officials hoped.
“As a citizen of the city of Bristol, I want the absolute best financing model we can get for a new school; I want the best location we can get for a new school,” Perrigan said. “If we don’t extend these deadlines and lose the current financing option, and the other ones don’t pan out, then we’re sitting there having to start all over.”
Board member Randy Alvis said the PPEA process was the only option the board had two years ago when it began developing the lease idea.
“It appears there may be some options,” Alvis said. “All this is going to do is not put an end date on this; we extend it indefinitely.”
Board member Tyrone Foster said he liked this change because it might allow for a better, more centralized location.
