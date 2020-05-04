BRISTOL, Va. — City school leaders said Monday they plan to slash all proposed new spending to reduce their fiscal 2020-21 operating budget rather than cut personnel.
Last month, all city departments were asked to reduce budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year in the wake of lost revenues due to temporary business closures, layoffs and reductions in city and state tax revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the School Board during its monthly meeting.
“We are in dire straits. We certainly understand the position our locality and other localities across the commonwealth and nation are in,” Perrigan said. “We were trying to make our teachers’ salaries more competitive. It pains me to make those recommendations because we were really starting to gain some ground and make some headway in providing competitive wages.”
About 80% of the division’s budget goes toward salaries and benefits for employees, but there are no plans to cut personnel or wages.
“We’ve made such great strides trying to make our pay scale [competitive],” board member Tyrone Foster said. “We were going in that direction, but this virus has made us step back. The good thing is nobody is going to lose their job.”
Perrigan said some employees may be shifted to different roles, depending on need.
The change would reduce the division’s $30.4 million spending plan by $550,000 and is compounded by an expected $450,000 reduction in state funding for the upcoming fiscal year, Perrigan said.
The division is to receive $1.1 million in CARES Act funding, according to the state Department of Education, but those funds are restricted in how they can be applied, Perrigan said.
“The state and the feds recommend not using [nonrecurring federal stimulus] CARES Act money to increase salaries because the next year we would be operating at a budget deficit. They do hope you’ll use CARES Act money to make sure nobody loses their job, and that is what we fully intend to do.”
Among items cut are a proposed 1% pay increase for all staff, a 50-cent increase for all hourly employees, two maintenance positions, hiring a second administrator for Van Pelt Elementary and the planned purchase of a new school bus.
“This board had requested $6.98 million from the city next year. I recommend that [we] adjust that request down to $6.58 million,” Perrigan told the board. “In addition, we anticipate we will have some operational savings of $125,000 due to school buildings being closed that we will not spend out of this year’s budget and carry that forward for the city to use in next year’s budget.”
The City Council must concur as part of approving the city’s budget.
In other matters, Perrigan said administrators are planning for three possible scenarios when classes resume in August — all students returning to school; beginning the year with remote learning (now ongoing) and reopening schools later; or possibly having some students attend certain days and other students on other days to reduce total numbers in buildings simultaneously.
The board also voted to move its next meeting to June 8 in hopes it could be a more normal setting with more than 10 people permitted in the room.
