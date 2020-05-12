BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia’s annual Historic Preservation Awards ceremony will not be held this year, due to the COVID-19 virus.

Award-winning properties will be announced May 24 in the Bristol Herald Courier and through local media, according to a statement from the city.

The award program recognizes and honors property owners and developers who engage in preservation and maintenance of properties in the city’s designated historic districts.

For additional information, visit the city website at www.bristolva.org or contact committee Chairwoman Catherine Brillhart at 276-591-6952.

