BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia is facing a familiar financial crunch as a glut of prisoners has drained much of the $728,000 allotted for fiscal 2019-20 to house city inmates at facilities beyond the overcrowded city jail — with nearly half the fiscal year remaining.
Since July 1, 2019, the city has spent more than $581,000 to house prisoners it can’t accommodate in the city jail at other facilities. That total includes $520,360 to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon and $60,930 to the New River Valley Regional Jail Authority in Dublin, city records show.
The totals cover bills paid during the current fiscal year for May 2019 through November 2019 housing at Abingdon and from August through December at Dublin. The fiscal year ends June 30.
At its Tuesday meeting, Bristol Virginia City Council approved paying up to $81,000 to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail for housing and medical care of city prisoners during December and up to $19,000 to the New River Valley Regional Jail for housing and medical care of city prisoners during January. Both figures are estimates, and actual bills could vary.
Including those just-approved payments, the city would only have about $40,000 remaining to cover charges that could total 10 times that figure.
“Through the end of this fiscal year, the sheriff is looking throughout his budget for funds to cover those additional expenses for inmate housing,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “We’ve already started the review within the city to determine what departments are going to have excess funds so — as the time progresses — they can start moving funds from one department to the Sheriff’s Office to cover inmate housing costs.”
Eads doesn’t anticipate dipping into the city’s reserve funds to cover those costs.
The city’s 50-year-old jail is state-certified to house 67 prisoners, but it can sleep 134 with bunk beds. Over the past six months, it has averaged housing more than 160 prisoners daily — meaning more than 30 might sleep on mattresses on the floor.
Over the past six months, the city has been responsible for between 220-250 prisoners, according to figures provided by Sheriff David Maples.
From August 2019 through January, the Bristol jail averaged 164 prisoners each month. During that time, the city paid to house an average of 58 prisoners in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail and 18 at New River, figures show.
The increase to more than 160 prisoners in the jail extends a trend over recent years when the average census increased from 142 in 2016 to 155 in 2019.
“Typically, the prisoners at New River are ones who’ve been sentenced but not been picked up by the DOC [Virginia Department of Corrections],” Eads said.
Mayor Neal Osborne said the aging, overcrowded jail remains one of the cash-strapped city’s biggest challenges.
“Anytime you have to give additional money that’s not budgeted to start with to the jail, it’s a concern. Our jail has been an ongoing concern,” Osborne said. “Some things you have really no control over, like medical expenses. We have to reduce inmate population. We’ve been working on that — letting people out on bail — because you have to reduce the population.”
Twice in recent years, the city studied and rejected a plan to close its jail, join the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority and house all its prisoners in the regional facilities. Each time, it was less costly to maintain the status quo.
Eads plans to discuss the jail situation with the council next month.
“The first meeting in March we’ll have a discussion with the council about certain issues at the jail and how the council wishes for us to move forward,” Eads said.
Last year, members of City Council said they preferred to continue operating a city jail.
“Down the road, you have to address the actual building itself. I’ve been on record that I don’t want to go to the regional jail system. I’d rather keep it in the city,” Osborne said. “Those are discussions we have to have on whether we can renovate this jail, whether we can build a jail. That’s not cost-effective at this point. We have to look at the regional jail, but I strongly oppose that.”
