BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia will host two informational open house sessions this week dealing with proposed revisions to the city zoning ordinance and zoning map.
The sessions are scheduled Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. in the City Council chambers in City Hall, 300 Lee St.
“Many of the ordinance changes are being proposed to make the regulations easier to understand and interpret,” City Planner Sally Morgan said in a written statement.
The language and definitions are being updated and permitting processes streamlined. Morgan said that proposed changes include two new zoning districts, modifications in the sign regulations and other revisions that are designed to help implement the city’s comprehensive plan.
The proposed map changes better align zoning boundaries with property lines as well as modify property zoning in certain areas based on existing and surrounding land uses and in accordance with the city comprehensive plan, Morgan said.
City staff and members of the city’s Planning Commission will be present to answer questions. The open house sessions will be informal, and interested citizens can drop in anytime during the advertised hours.
For more information, contact Morgan at 276-645-3784 or sally.morgan@bristolva.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.