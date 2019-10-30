Bristol, Virginia - Trunk or Treat and all other Halloween festivities in Bristol, Virginia will be postponed until Saturday due to inclement weather forecasted for Halloween night Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department Trunk or Treat at 501 Lee Street, at the city police department, will start at 6 p.m. Saturday evening Eads said. It is expected to rain most of Thursday and Thursday night in Bristol, Virginia according to the National Weather Service.

