BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Planning Commission voted Monday to recommend that City Council approve a Haven of Rest request to establish a transitional housing facility on Moore Street.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to support a special-exception request for a transitional housing facility for men released on probation who are dealing with drug addiction issues. It is to be inside a two-story house at 617 Moore St.
The Haven of Rest, which operates a rescue mission, homeless shelter and a transitional facility in Bristol, Tennessee, sought the exception to establish a similar facility on the Virginia side.
The property is owned by the Bristol Virginia Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Action is needed because the proposed use doesn’t fall within zoning guidelines for the neighborhood zoned R-3, or moderate density residential.
The request must now be approved by City Council.
“We just want to be a good neighbor to the community with what we’re trying to do, and we feel this is our best opportunity,” Haven of Rest Director Brian Plank said after the meeting. “We want to see [that] people who are hurting from drugs and other influences are given a chance to move forward, have a normal life and become taxpayers. We’re thankful to be able to serve both Bristols, not just Bristol, Tennessee.”
Virginia residents may participate in the agency’s programming in Tennessee but can only stay there 45 days, Plank said.
No violent offenders, sex offenders or juveniles are admitted to the program. Participants will be required to have jobs, and 60% of their income will be held in savings for future rental and utility deposits, transportation and other expenses after leaving the program.
The new facility would provide meals, transportation, coaching, medical and mental health care and spiritual counseling and other services for its residents. Residents would have constant supervision, must abide by curfews and must pass regular drug screenings.
Commissioners approved the recommendation with three conditions: any future change in a program provider must undergo a Planning Commission review; the total number of occupants is limited to nine, including one staff member; and participants cannot remain in the facility more than 24 months.
Commission member Breanne Forbes Hubbard said the program can assist people from Bristol and across Southwest Virginia.
If approved by council, the haven will be required to install a fire suppression system and make some other interior modifications, which are expected to take about 90 days, Plank said.
The plan is to acquire the building June 1.
“We’re just excited this will serve our mission and remove this asset from our inventory that we haven’t been able to utilize in a way that’s really helpful to our community,” said Lisa Porter, executive director of the Housing Authority.
