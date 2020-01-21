BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia’s Community Development Office will host a workshop on property investment incentives Jan. 28.
The workshop is designed for developers and property owners and is scheduled from 8:30-10 a.m. at City Council chambers in City Hall. The workshop is part of a series of developers’ roundtables to provide a forum for information-sharing, according to Ellen Tolton, community development coordinator for the city.
“The overall goal of our program is to reach out to real estate owners and investors to find ways to encourage more investment to improve existing buildings,” Tolton said.
The workshop will include information about the city enterprise zone incentives, particularly the rehabilitated real estate tax exemption, the Virginia Industrial Revitalization Fund and opportunity zones. The workshop is free, and preregistration isn’t required. For more information, contact Tolton at 276-645-7473 or ellen.tolton@bristolva.org.
