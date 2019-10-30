BRISTOL, Va. — Trunk or Treat and all other official Halloween festivities in Bristol, Virginia will be postponed until Saturday due to inclement weather anticipated on Halloween night, Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said.
The Bristol Virginia Police Department Trunk or Treat at 501 Lee St., at the city police department, will start at 6 p.m. Saturday evening, Eads said. It is expected to rain most of Thursday, day and night, in Bristol, Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.
