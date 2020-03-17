BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia will temporarily close government administration buildings to the public starting today through April 3, due to concerns over the COVID-10 pandemic.
This closing does not impact the city courthouse, according to a written statement. City employees will continue to report to work as normal. Anyone who must conduct business with the city is asked to contact the appropriate department by telephone or email.
City Council is still scheduled to meet March 24, but City Manager Randy Eads urged people to watch a livestream, if possible.
This closing does not impact the functions of first responders and public safety, although access to those facilities will be limited to the public.
Parks and Recreation activities, including the senior center, have been canceled through April 12. Special events scheduled in city facilities or city parks have also been canceled through that date. Tournaments at Clear Creek Golf Club have been postponed or canceled through the month of April.
Eads said he hopes “normal operations” can resume in April.
Information about specific access and events will be posted on the city’s website at www.bristolva.org/617/Community-Preparedness.
For more information, call 276-645-7333.
