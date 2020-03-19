BRISTOL, Va. -- Bristol Virginia City Manager today declared a local emergency in the city as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the city limits at this time, the declaration of a local emergency will provide the city access to specific state resources that may be needed in the near future. City offices are currently closed to the public and providing services via telephone and email," according to a written statement.
There are no reported cases anywhere in Southwest Virginia and only the one previously documented cases in Northeast Tennessee, according to health departments in each state.
Citizens are encouraged to follow all guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health. Updates on local impacts will be provided through the city's webpage at https://www.bristolva.org/617/Community-Preparedness.
For more information call 276-645-7333 or citymanager@bristolva.org.
