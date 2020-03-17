BRISTOL, Va. - Bristol Virginia will temporarily close government administration buildings to the public starting Wednesday until April 3, due to concerns over the COVID-10 pandemic.
This closure does not impact the courthouse, according to a written statement.
Information about specific access and events will be posted on the city website at https://www.bristolva.org/617/Community-Preparedness.
City employees will continue to report to work as normal. If you have business that must be conducted with the city, please contact the appropriate department by telephone or email.
All attempts will be made to facilitate all city business through telephone or electronic means.
A full directory of city department contact information is available on our website at https://www.bristolva.org/directory.aspx, or by calling (276) 645-7300.
This closure does not impact the functions of first responders and public safety, although access to those facilities will be limited to the public.
Parks and Recreation activities, including the Senior Center, have been cancelled through April 12. Special events scheduled in city facilities or city parks have also been cancelled through that date. Tournaments at Clear Creek Golf Club have been postponed or cancelled through the month of April.
Citizens are urged to heed the advice of the Center for Disease Control, Virginia Department of Health, and other agencies as we battle this pandemic. It’s imperative that our community take all reasonable actions to slow the spread of the virus in order to help our medical facilities cope with the influx of patients.
For more information, please contact citymanager@bristolva.org or 276-645-7333
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.