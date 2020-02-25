BRISTOL, Va. — City leaders voiced frustration Tuesday with The Falls commercial center, its primary developer and a lack of progress.
The discussion arose as council gave final plat approval to subdivide a 3.5-acre tract along Lee Highway into two smaller tracts. That vote was 5-0, to allow one of the tracts to be sold to an unannounced tenant. The site is between the Aldi grocery store and the building that includes Buffalo Wild Wings and three other businesses.
“I know it’s frustrating, the lack of speed that we’ve seen with development of The Falls,” Mayor Neal Osborne said. “And I know it’s frustrating we have this kind of thing come up and say we’re subdividing this for this business. This is not a doctor’s office, it’s not a strip club — it’s a reputable business.”
Councilman Kevin Wingard said the city should work to meet the needs of businesses to try and attract more tenants to the 120-acre center near Interstate 81’s Exit 5.
Primary developer Interstate Realty, which sought the change, hasn’t met expectations, according to Councilman Kevin Mumpower.
“We don’t know what their [Interstate] plan is, what their progress is, what their strategy is, what they see they’re going to do with that property,” Mumpower said. “We all know the questions we’ve asked them, and the answers have not been OK. … There’s other people out there that’s proven there’s a way to develop the property … at least we’ve had one organization come up there and develop on the back side of the property.”
Bristol, Tennessee developer K.D. Moore is currently building a Planet Fitness and another building at The Falls, but that is the lone new development since Hobby Lobby opened in the summer of 2018.
A third developer, Blackwater Resources of Birmingham, Alabama, secured Hobby Lobby but has yet to attract any additional tenants to land it controls on either side of Hobby Lobby.
Vice Mayor Bill Hartley said he would like Interstate to come before the council.
“It’s been a while since we’ve heard from them,” Hartley said. “I’d like to get a sense of where things are going. … With The Falls, it’s always been about trying to build momentum up there.”
City Manager Randy Eads said Interstate officials would likely be able to meet with the council next month.
“The other thing you can’t forget is we lost one of our anchor tenants,” Eads said referring to Cabela’s Outfitters, which closed last month. “It’s always been an impediment to some businesses, and I’ve heard this question myself from businesses, ‘Is Cabela’s staying or going?’ Now we know the answer, they’re gone.”
Eads said trends in the national retail market may make it difficult to fill the former 82,000-square-foot Cabela’s building.
Cabela’s was one of five businesses in the first phase whose tax revenues are dedicated to repay part of the revenue bonds used to build out the center.
Businesses in the center’s second and third phases — whose tax revenues come to the city to offset general obligation bonds — have generated more than $77,000 in local sales and use taxes and $104,000 in restaurant and meals taxes through the first six months of the fiscal year — ahead of budget projections, according to city Chief Financial Officer Tamrya Spradlin.
Because of debt required to build the center, however, it is running at a $1.8 million deficit for the current fiscal year.
