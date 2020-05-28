BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia City Council will meet in called session this morning to amend its casino operator resolution and add the newly created entity that would oversee the operation.
The council is scheduled to have an 8 a.m. meeting at City Hall, 300 Lee St., to amend the resolution it passed Tuesday regarding the city’s preferred casino operator. It will add H.R. Bristol, LLC, to the list, which includes Hard Rock International of Florida, The United Co. and Par Ventures, both of Bristol, Virginia.
State legislation to allow casinos by referendum requires each of five named cities to formally select a preferred casino operator. The cities must then submit that operator, its financial information and its casino operating plan to the Virginia Lottery Board for a pre-qualifying review.
“H.R. Bristol, LLC, was formed Tuesday. Through conversations with the Lottery Board, United’s attorneys and Hard Rock’s attorneys on Tuesday and Wednesday, it was determined that resolution needed to include H.R. Bristol, LLC, because it will technically be the operator — even though it is a combination of the other three,” City Manager Randy Eads said Thursday.
They jointly are proposing to establish and operate a $300 million casino resort with hotel, dining, entertainment and shopping amenities at the vacant Bristol Mall, 500 Gate City Highway.
The H.R. Bristol name was revealed in the 307-page master plan that Hard Rock and the local partners previously submitted to the city, but, at that time, the entity hadn’t been formed.
“H.R. Bristol, LLC, has no debt and no cash, but it will be the other three that are backing it, but that’s what the Lottery Board told us we needed to do yesterday. I’d rather be right on the front end,” Eads said.
The city intends to make its submission next week, Eads said. Once submitted, the Lottery Board has 45 days to complete its review and approve or reject the proposal. Once approved, the matter can be submitted to the Circuit Court to have the casino question and the proposed operator and location added to the city’s Nov. 3 general election ballot.
