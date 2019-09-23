BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council gets its turn to consider a controversial proposed rezoning request at tonight’s regular meeting.
The council agenda’s first action item is a request from Long Crescent LLC asking the city to rezone 19 hillside acres on Long Crescent Road from R-1A residential to B-3 intermediate business to allow the firm to establish an RV park and campground. The site faces Interstate 81, but the rear abuts an established residential neighborhood.
Long Crescent LLC is comprised of members of Councilman Kevin Wingard’s family, including his wife, daughter and son-in-law.
Last week, the city’s Planning Commission voted 4-0, with member and Councilman Wingard abstaining, to recommend that the council deny the request — rejecting a city staff recommendation for approval.
The proposal first met with public outcry from nearby residents during a Sept. 10 public hearing, during which about 20 spoke against it. They claim the proposed business would decrease property values, negatively impact their way of life and create traffic safety issues both on Long Crescent Road and its intersection with Lee Highway.
Opponents also caution the rezoning could open the door to a wide range of other businesses, should the proposed RV park and campground fail to open or ultimately shut down.
Last week, many of those same residents presented the Planning Commission with a petition signed by 300 people opposed to the plan.
The council is hearing the draft ordinance on first reading. Wingard isn’t allowed to vote or discuss the matter, and Mayor Neal Osborne said he has “serious reservations” about the plan and plans to vote against it, given the level of opposition from neighbors.
Rachel Gibson of Long Crescent LLC said last week there is “not much” hope the council might approve the plan.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Lee St.
