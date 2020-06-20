BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia City Council is scheduled to discuss four proposed highway projects Tuesday, including plans to widen two segments of Lee Highway and add a roundabout, or traffic circle, at a busy city intersection.
The meeting agenda includes a request to support submitting the projects to the Virginia Department of Transportation for Smart Scale funding in fiscal 2021-22.
The first would widen an 1,800-foot section of Lee Highway to four lanes from Alexis Drive — next to the Pal’s restaurant — to east of Dominion Place, but west of the Walmart entrance at Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church. It includes extending existing turn lanes, signal modifications and adding a raised median. Plans also include adding a segment of 6-foot-wide sidewalk along the roadway’s north side.
A separate project would widen the adjoining section of U.S. Highway 11 from the church entrance to near the intersection with Old Airport Road to four lanes with the same proposed median and sidewalk.
Another project seeks funding to replace the traffic signals with a roundabout at the current “five points” intersection of Lee Highway, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Moore Street and Oakview Avenue.
“As far as the Lee Highway widening and the traffic circle at five points, I think they’re both needed,” Mayor Neal Osborne said. “I think it would be really good if we can get them funded. Lee Highway, obviously, carries a whole lot of traffic and a traffic circle, I think, would make things run a whole lot smoother because that is a complicated intersection if you’re coming into downtown. I think it will be really beneficial to do both of them.”
The first Lee Highway project is expected to cost $7.73 million and the second $7.62 million, according to VDOT documents. The roundabout is expected to cost $3.17 million. If funded, all the projects would be administered by city staff.
The proposed widening projects would continue recent city efforts to widen Lee Highway between Interstate 81’s Exit 5 to the city’s eastern corporate limits at Sugar Hollow Park.
A fourth proposed project includes constructing a new I-81 frontage road, by reconstructing part of Stage Coach Road and a portion of Flame Leaf Drive. It would be about 3,500 feet long and has a $16.9 million cost estimate, but work would be handled by VDOT, not the city.
The state deadline to submit full projects for the next round of Smart Scale funding is Aug. 3, according to VDOT’s Smart Scale website. A preliminary list of projects is expected to be released next January and the Commonwealth Transportation Board is expected to approve project funding in June 2021.
Smart Scale funding approval now occurs every other year, according to Michelle Earl of VDOT.
Last June, the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved a $2.8 million city request to install a roundabout at the intersection of Lee Highway and Euclid Avenue — a short distance east of the proposed second roundabout.
“Those are both hard intersections to deal with so I think it will help the traffic flow a lot,” Osborne said. “We’ve got the one [traffic circle] at The Falls and there is one in Kingsport. They look nice and it makes traffic flow a lot better.”
Work on the Lee Highway and Euclid Avenue roundabout isn’t expected to begin for three or four years, City Manager Randy Eads said Friday. The other roundabout, if funding is approved next year, likely wouldn’t be installed for at least six years.
