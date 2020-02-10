BRISTOL, Va. — The future of a proposed new elementary school in Bristol, Virginia could grow murkier tonight when City Council considers putting the question before voters.
City Manager Randy Eads is scheduled to present language for a referendum that would ask voters if they support plans to build a $20 million elementary school on land adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary. Tonight’s regular meeting agenda includes a council discussion.
A majority of council voted Dec. 10 to support a School Board plan to fund the school through the Virginia Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act, pending a review by Davenport & Co., the city’s financial advisers. A January Davenport memo challenged the efficacy of the PPEA plan and urged using the city’s Industrial Development Authority as the funding vehicle.
That same December council meeting produced the referendum idea.
“I’ll have several different ways to word this. I want their input on it. Whatever they give me, I’ll try to fine-tune it and present it at a future council meeting,” Eads said Monday.
No vote is expected tonight.
“They [council] can give me a consensus, but we would have to come back for a formal action on the referendum, pursuant to the language in our charter,” Eads said.
Establishing a referendum requires a four-vote supermajority of the five-member council and then a writ from a circuit court judge.
The city’s next general election is May 5.
“The election must be called 81 days prior to the date it is held. So for May, the referendum would have to be called by Feb. 14,” General Registrar Penny Limburg wrote in a Monday email.
Last month, school Superintendent Keith Perrigan said scheduling a referendum would “kill” the existing project — regardless of its outcome — because it would create excessive delays.
All that becomes moot if the referendum question fails to attract the required four votes.
Councilman Kevin Mumpower sought the referendum language at the council’s Dec. 10 meeting — a motion opposed by Mayor Neal Osborne and Vice Mayor Bill Hartley but supported by council members Mumpower, Anthony Farnum and Kevin Wingard.
But those proceedings included some confusion.
Mumpower’s motion was to direct the city manager to draft the language for a referendum, and it received the required three-vote simple majority. However, council members referenced the supermajority voting requirement multiple times during their discussion, and Eads ultimately ruled the motion failed because it only received three votes.
During the meeting video, Osborne and Mumpower can then be heard concurring that Eads was “correct” in his ruling.
Eads revisited the steps of that night in reversing that ruling during the council’s Jan. 27 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.