BRISTOL, Va. — The agenda for tonight’s Bristol Virginia City Council meeting includes provisions responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, including allowing members to participate in certain meetings electronically.
The council is scheduled to convene its regular meeting at 6 p.m., but some future meetings may involve participation by telephone. State law currently allows council participation by phone only if a quorum already exists in a public setting. The resolution would allow emergency meetings only if a state of emergency exists.
Gov. Ralph Northam declared a statewide emergency March 12 as part of his response to the pandemic.
“This policy would allow council to meet by telephone in certain circumstances,” City Manager Randy Eads said. “This does not allow council to meet solely by telephone to conduct regular business. The only time we’d be allowed to meet solely by telephone is if we are discussing an item for which we’re under the state of emergency.”
According to the resolution’s summary memo, “Adoption of this policy provides the city the opportunity to continue to conduct business when it may not be practical for all five council members to assemble in the same physical location. Current state law allows for a meeting without a quorum physically assembled in one location only if a state of emergency is declared and the purpose of the meeting is only to take actions directly related to that emergency.”
On Friday, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued an opinion that such emergency meetings are permissible only if public access is included.
Public bodies must “make arrangements for the public to access the meeting which can include teleconferences, online streaming, online messengers or other equivalent means.” Normal requirements for public notice, including the date and time of the meeting, should also be followed.
“The attorney general opinion that was issued late Friday reminds all localities that the requirements of FOIA, open government and transparency remain critically important,” Eads said.
The council is also expected to discuss temporary revisions to the purchasing policy to allow either the city manager or chief financial officer to approve disbursements for all purchases in excess of $5,000 while the state of emergency exists or through April 30.
Policy currently requires City Council approval of any purchase over $15,000 and city manager approval of any purchase exceeding $10,000.
Residents are asked to watch online rather than attend tonight’s meeting, given state recommendations of no more than 10 people in a given location.
“I would urge anyone that has concerns about the virus to stay home and watch our meeting via livestream. We are going to abide by the governor’s order and restrict the number of people in council chambers during the meeting,” Eads said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.