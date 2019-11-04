BRISTOL, Va. — City Council members asked lots of questions Monday after receiving their first look at major revisions to the city’s zoning regulations.
The proposed changes were presented during a joint work session with members of the city’s Planning Commission, who have spent more than a year working through the language of each section with city staff.
City Senior Planner Sally Morgan said the objectives were to align changes with the city’s comprehensive plan, make sure it complies with state code, streamline administrative processes and improve clarity, update and add definitions and terms and make the regulations easier to use.
A significant portion of the changes are included in the sign ordinance. Changes include increasing maximum heights of ground signs in certain districts, adding more flexibility, lessening restrictions on temporary signs and simplifying the wording, Morgan said.
“I think it’s important to have a uniform idea of where you’re going as a city,” Mayor Neal Osborne said after the midday meeting. “I think this brings everything together, and hopefully things will be less disjointed than they have previously.”
The council reviewed highlights of changes in the wording of regulations on Monday, but it may be another month before they are presented revised zoning maps, Morgan said.
“[For] both of the components — the text and maps — we would probably have an informational meeting or open house to let folks know before we schedule a formal public hearing,” Morgan said.
The City Council is expected to vote on the entire package of changes in early 2020.
