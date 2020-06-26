BRISTOL, Va. — A majority of Bristol Virginia City Council members agreed to changes Thursday for a supplemental budget appropriation planned to preserve seven positions in the upcoming fiscal year.
After some spirited discussion during Thursday’s midday called meeting, three members agreed to take about $162,000 from the city’s capital improvement fund for a one-time appropriation to fund five positions from July through December.
The positions aren’t funded in the city’s $51.8 million general fund budget that the council approved Tuesday night. City leaders expect to revisit the issue again this fall.
The council will likely approve the appropriation July 1, following its annual reorganizational meeting on the first day of the new fiscal year.
“I’m comfortable with it,” Mayor Neal Osborne said after the meeting. “I think it’s very important we find a way to save these jobs. They are critical, we need the jobs, and they’re there for a reason. This is a way to save them.”
The positions include economic development director, purchasing manager, code compliance officer and jobs in parks and recreation. The council now intends to utilize federal CARES Act monies to fund one police officer and one firefighter position, also slated to be eliminated in the budget. The federal funds require duties related to COVID-19 and expire Dec. 30.
Part of the debate centered on where the appropriation should come from, with discussion centering on three options — the unassigned fund balance account that the city uses regularly, the capital fund used for one-time expenses like vehicles, or the emergency fund, established a year ago and currently containing about $1.4 million.
Councilman Kevin Mumpower sparked much of the discussion, saying this was an emergency and that the funds should come from the emergency account.
“We’re in extremely uncertain times right now,” City Manager Randy Eads said after the meeting. “A true emergency in my mind is going to happen if our area gets hit significantly with the coronavirus, we’re back in a lockdown mode for an extended period of time, we have potentially cut more positions and services … if we have to look at how to continue paying salaries for police and fire, that is a true emergency.”
Councilman Kevin Wingard argued there should be no supplemental appropriation and the council should do without the reduced positions as proposed in a budget rocked by a forecast $2 million decline in tax revenues due to the pandemic.
Vice Mayor Bill Hartley and Councilman Anthony Farnum both said the city should fund the positions this time and review the situation later this year.
Resident Nancy Marney, a frequent critic of council actions, called the current council “a bunch of damn fools” and a “duplicate” of past councils that got the city into financial trouble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.