A Sunday story about Bristol, Tennessee leaders calling for their Bristol, Virginia counterparts to kick in more money for nonprofit tourism was about funding for tourism-related nonprofits provided by both cities.
However, it included payments to nonprofits that are not tourism-related made by Bristol, Tennessee in the current fiscal year, but did not include those numbers for Bristol, Virginia.
Using Community Development Block Grant funds, Bristol, Virginia made the following payments in the current fiscal year to multiple other nontourism-related nonprofits and causes:
» Highland’s Community Services / Children’s Advocacy Center: $7,000
» Bristol Public Library / Adult education: $5,000
» People Inc. / Court Appointed Special Advocates: $5,000
» Crossroads Medical Mission: $5,000
» People Inc. / King’s Mountain Supportive Housing: $4,500
» Communities in Schools: $3,000
» Appalachian Independence Center: $3,000
» Girls Inc.: $2,993
