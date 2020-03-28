BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia is changing its public transit schedule and requirements for trash pickup in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Monday, city transit bus service will only be available by appointment, according to a written statement. Requirements are also changing for waste collection, to try to reduce possible spread of the virus.
“These changes are designed to allow the city to continue providing critical services while protecting the health and safety of citizens and staff. A full list of changes to city services and access to buildings is available on our website at: https://www.bristolva.org/617/Community-Preparedness,” according to the statement.
In order to operate in alignment with guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the governor, transit services will begin running by appointment only.
Guidelines include:
» Appointments are limited to the following situations: work, medical appointments and one trip to the grocery store per week per person.
» All appointments must be made at least two hours in advance. Transit services will operate during normal hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
» Transit will serve the same locations as during fixed route services. Passengers with an appointment will need to be picked up from an existing transit stop.
» There will be a maximum of three passengers per bus at any given time. Only one wheelchair will be permitted per trip due to maximize social distancing. Please notify staff when making an appointment if you will need room for a wheelchair.
» These changes do not impact paratransit services.
New guidelines for trash pickup include:
» All trash must be bagged, tied and placed in the city-provided can. Residents may request an additional can if necessary. Bagged trash places beside the can will not be picked up.
» Bulk waste pickup must be scheduled in advance and may not be placed curbside more than 24 hours prior to the scheduled pickup. Pickup scheduling could require as much as two weeks advance notice.
» Grass, leaves and brush pickup may be sporadic at this time and could be temporarily suspended in the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.