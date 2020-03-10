Schools in Bristol, Virginia will close next Wednesday, March 18 for one day due to COVID-19, according to Superintendent Keith Perrigan.

The closure will allow the district to clean the schools and train teachers on remote education, if schools were to close for an extended time, Perrigan said.

