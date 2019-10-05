BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia school officials are appealing a state finding that classified Virginia Middle School as “accredited with conditions” in a new state accreditation report.
All six city schools and all 119 public schools across Southwest Virginia are state-accredited, according to a report issued last week by the Virginia Department of Education. However, Bristol’s Virginia Middle School carries the area’s lone asterisk, as it is listed as accredited with conditions due to coming up short in two measured categories. Statewide, 132 schools were listed as accredited with conditions.
Under the state’s accreditation system, schools are evaluated on quality indicators, including academic achievement, achievement gaps and student engagement and outcomes. Performances are rated as meeting or exceeding state standards or showing sufficient improvement, near state standard or sufficient improvement or below state standard, according to a statement from the department.
On the state website, those rankings are shown in green for meeting or exceeding, yellow for near and red for below. From there, they are broken down by categories, Asian, black, economically disadvantaged, English learners, Hispanic, students with disabilities and white.
“We have actually appealed that finding,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. “Mr. [Principal Jason] Matlock and I are going to Richmond Oct. 17 to present our case. … The area where we are appealing because we believe we reduced failure rate by 10% at VMS is reading for students with disabilities.”
Perrigan said meeting the standards can either come from the rate at which students pass standardized tests or by schools reducing their failure rate by 10% from one year to the next.
“If we got the same credit for growth and recovery for a failure rate as we did for a pass rate, we decreased our failure rate by 10%. Our argument is, why does growth and recovery count toward pass rate but doesn’t count the same if you’re calculating failure?” Perrigan said. “We’ve seen a lot of improvement there and the accreditation with conditions does not tell the true story of the hard work that has gone on there over the last couple years.”
Perrigan said school officials were otherwise pleased with the report and continue seeing improvements across the division.
“At Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee, we were all green/Level 1, which is where you want to be. Washington-Lee was a focus school [bottom 10%] five years ago, and now they are performing in the 87th percentile statewide. Highland View is accredited for the second year in a row after previously struggling to meet accreditation standards.”
For the second straight year, state officials have focused on reducing chronic absenteeism — students who miss 10% or more of the school year. The city’s absentee rate was 18.8% for 2018-19, down from 26.2% two years ago but varied widely among schools.
Five of six city schools saw chronic absenteeism decline with Stonewall Jackson improving from 16.7% to 9.4% over the past two years but Van Pelt’s rate was worse, going from 17.9% to 23.7%. Highland View improved from 29.9% to 18.7% and Washington-Lee went from 17% to 12.9%. Virginia Middle improved from 24.9% to 18.4% over the past two years and Virginia High went from 36.2% to 20.5%.
“Last year, our initiative was to ‘drive to miss less than five [days].’ This year, it’s #missingmatters. But it’s not just about showing up — it’s not being tardy, not leaving school early because all those minutes add up,” Perrigan said. “We met that standard at all of our schools but, as students get older, sometimes it’s harder to get those students to school.”
Across Southwest Virginia, the chronic absentee average rate declined from 20.4% two years ago to 15.9%.
Eleven of 12 Southwest Virginia divisions recorded lower chronic absenteeism last year than in 2017-18 with only Smyth County rising slightly, from 15.1% to 15.8%.
“Last year’s ratings compelled school divisions to focus on the need to reduce chronic absenteeism and their success in improving students’ attendance was reflected in the ratings for 2019-20,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in the statement.
Overall, 1,663 of the state’s 1,825 schools met the board’s goal to reduce absenteeism.
